Several Hawks qualify for state meet

by Annette Beard | April 6, 2022 at 10:15 a.m.
The Blackhawk 4x400 team of Cade Mann, Grandon Grant, Hunter Singh and Patrick Elliott prequalified for state with their times at the Berryville meet last week.

Caleb Neil qualified for pole vault

Dallice White qualified for shot put

Boys and girls champ pics from Berryville

Kamree Dye running at Berryville (photo credit to her mother)

The link to the PRT gallery is https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/

  photo  Blackhawk track and field team champions as they took first place in the Berryville Bobcat Invitational last week. They are coached by Jason Upton.
  
  photo  Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk senior Kamree Dye running at Berryville. Dye took second in the 100-meter, was a member of the second-place 4x100-meter relay team, the 4x200-meter relay team and took second in long jump.
  
  photo  Blackhawk senior Caleb Neil qualified for pole vault with his scores at the Berryville meet.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White qualified for shot put with her scores at the Berryville meet.
  

