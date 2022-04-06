Several Hawks qualify for state meet

4x400 pre-qualified team: Cade Mann, Grandon Grant, Hunter Singh, and Patrick Elliott
Caleb Neil qualified for pole vault
Dallice White qualified for shot put
Boys and girls champ pics from Berryville
Kamree Dye running at Berryville (photo credit to her mother)
The link to the PRT gallery is https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/
Blackhawk track and field team champions as they took first place in the Berryville Bobcat Invitational last week. They are coached by Jason Upton.
Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk senior Kamree Dye running at Berryville. Dye took second in the 100-meter, was a member of the second-place 4x100-meter relay team, the 4x200-meter relay team and took second in long jump.
Blackhawk senior Caleb Neil qualified for pole vault with his scores at the Berryville meet.
Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White qualified for shot put with her scores at the Berryville meet.