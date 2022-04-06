Recycling does well

Residents of Pea Ridge have the option of recycling pickup through the single-serve contract between the city and Republic Services. That contract began a year ago.

The city's residents sent 88.9 tons of recycling materials to the recycling center from April through the end of the year, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Crabtree, who also serves as chairman of the Benton County Solid Waste District, said the items coming from Pea Ridge could not be enumerated when the city was using the recycle trailers but that with the items being picked up by Republic, a separate count was able to be made.

"For the last couple of years, we've been looking at ways to improve recycling," he said. "Prior to Pea Ridge going to single serve, we didn't have a way to document because it was all put together at the recycling center in Centerton."

"For us to be starting out on single serve, that's quite an accomplishment," Crabtree said.

The benefits of recycling are that the material does not go to the landfill and is reintroduced as a raw product.

"The main thing is keeping that material out of the landfills. That's where we're running into issues," he said. "It's an environmental issue."

"We'd love to get more people involved in recycling," he said, explaining that the cost of having a recycling can is included in the monthly garbage fee. "People just need to reach out to us and we can get that to them. It's included in the bill. It's part of the contract."