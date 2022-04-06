Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 14

Thursday, April 6, 1972

The F.L. McBryde Jr. home, located in the Twelve Corners community, was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. The family was not at home at the time of the fire.

Approximately 60 children hunted 15 dozen Easter eggs on the school campus Saturday afternoon as guests of the Beta Alpha Chapter of the ESA Sorority. The uoungsters were divided into two age groups. The "magic egg" was found by Brandon Cothran in the youngest category and by Belinda Adcock in the elder category. Finding the most eggs were Marla Gastineau and Travis Woods in the younger category and Belinda Adcock and Jerry McCrary in the elder category.

Beta Alpha Chapter of the ESA Sorority voted to make the community egg hunt an annual event to be held the Saturday before Easter each year.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 14

Wednesday, April 7, 1982

In the 1980 census, 1,488 persons were counted in Pea Ridge. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department put up new signs at the entrances to the city displaying that number.

Work on Pea ridge's collector system on the sewer project is due to start today, Charles Hardy, Pea Ridge superintendent, reports. Decco Contractors Inc., rogers, were expecting deliver of pipe and planned to start clearing brush as soon as the pipe arrived.

Winners of the Beta Alpha Easter egg hunt were Kevin Thomasson, Jason Jobe, Mindy Phillips, Jeramey Webb, Robert Morrison, Angela Shepherd and Trish McAllister.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 14

Thursday, April 9, 1992

Sheila Musteen, youth director at First Baptist Church, was named recipient of the Fred McKinney Leadership Award. Fire Chief Jerry Collins was awarded the Eva Patterson Pioneer award. Both city residents were honored at the annual Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce dinner.

The Pea ridge Christian Youth Center Council had its monthly meeting March 26. Representatives from Weston Street Chapel, First Baptist and Presbyterian churches were in attendance.

A north Little Rock construction company was the low bidder on a project to replace a bridge on County Road 783 near Avoca. The bridge washed out in flooding several years ago.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 14

Wednesday, April 3, 2002

David Guyll, Pea Ridge street supervisor, announced that the city of Pea Ridge will hold its annual Spring Cleanup Tuesday, April 16, through Friday, April 19. The dumpsters will be at the street maintenance building on North Davis Street in stead of under the water tower as in the past.

The Pea Ridge Elementary POT and the Middle School P.I.E.S. groups have been putting together a Welcome Party for the new school superintendent, Dr. Virgil Freeman. It will be held Tuesday, April 9, in the PRHS cafeteria.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 14

Wednesday, April 4, 2012

Pea Ridge city officials and police joined members of the Children's Advocacy Center placing pinwheels on the lawn in front of the Police Department as a visual reminder about child abuse.

The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Beta Alpha was well attended with more than 85 children participating.

If a student's learning style is non-traditional, he or she can fall off the educational track. Even before he was hired a school superintendent, high school principal Rick Neal had a vision for saving those students who were getting "lost.'