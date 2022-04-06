Ranger cookies

From the kitchen of Louise Easley Beard

Ingredients:

1 c. shortening or margarine

1 c. sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. bran flakes (or raisin bran) cereal

1 c. coconut

2 c. oatmeal

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cream shortening and sugars. Add eggs and beat until light and fluffy.

Sift together dry ingredients. Stir in vanilla and dry ingredients.

Add cereals.

Can refrigerate overnight or longer.

Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

Makes six to seven dozen.

•••

