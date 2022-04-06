Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 11

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 12

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajita tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, Mexicali corn, salsa, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 13

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 15

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75