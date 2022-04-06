Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 11
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 12
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajita tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, Mexicali corn, salsa, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 13
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 14
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, April 15
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75