Obituaries for the April 6, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Paul Randall 'Randy' Cline

Paul Randall (Randy) Cline, 54, died March 29, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was born Oct. 2, 1967, to Paul and Kathy Cline in Rogers, Ark.

Randy was a 1987 graduate of Pea Ridge High School.

He enjoyed life to the fullest and lived it on his terms. He was a happy go lucky people person who touched many lives along his path. If you were lucky enough to call him friend, then you knew you had a friend for life. Randy was an incredibly loyal person and was a gifted story teller who often started his stories with: "There I was, minding my own business, when...."

He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Kathy Cline; paternal grandparents, Ivan Cline (Flo) and Leota Cline; and maternal grandparents, Col. C.J. Henson and Dimple Henson.

Survivors are his daughters, Ashley Trager (Andrew) and Sky Cline, both of Seligman, Mo.; two sisters, Teresa Marcotte (James) of Jane, Mo., and Denise Musteen of Rogers, Ark.; four grandchildren, Izan Trager, Makynlii Cline, Myla and Bo Davis, all of Seligman, Mo.; two nephews, Jeremy Marcotte of Bella Vista, Ark., and Josh Marcotte of Jane, Mo.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in White Funeral Home in Cassville, Mo.

Funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, in White Funeral Home in Cassville, Mo.

Interment will be in Scott Cemetery in Garfield, Ark., following the funeral service.

Carroll Lee Duffield Haggard

Carroll Lee Duffield Haggard, 77, died at home peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born on Sept. 10, 1944, in Modesto, Calif., to Jesse Merle Duffield and Ruby Lois (Scott) Duffield.

Carroll Lee attended school in Modesto, Calif., and had lots of friends, including her best friend, Jolene Ramsey. Her family moved to Oklahoma in 1962 and lived on the farm in Eucha, Okla., raising cattle, catfish, producing hay and anything else that you would maintain on a farm. In her early years, she sold life insurance and received many awards for her leadership in sales, and then later worked with Wal-Mart for several years, while always helping out on the Duffield family farm. She was a working mom who raised her three daughters, and extended herself raising other children, not only in the Jay community, but in the Tri-State area throughout her lifetime. She loved caring for people and was a passionate caretaker for the young and elders, always listening and being a shoulder to cry on. Carroll Lee always put everyone's needs first and did without, for others to be taken care of in their time of need. She had a loving heart that would help anyone at any time. She was the best mom and best friend who loved her family to the moon and back. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ruby Lois Duffield; her sister, Lois Dianne Lane; daughter, Mechelle Dianne Starr Back; granddaughter, Melonie Mechelle Yerton; and two husbands, David Larry Vernon and Adrian Haggard.

Survivors are two daughters, Debora Sherry and husband Leonard Steffens, Jr. of Claremore, Okla., and Tammy Lee Ann Cornell and husband John Travis Cornell of Jay, Okla.; her brother, Jesse Wayne Duffield of Eucha, Okla.; her grandchildren, Laura Brown Joice and husband Tommy of Pryor, Okla., Betsy Brown-Schumacher and husband Alan of Pea Ridge, Ark., Misty Dingsor Lancaster and husband Erik of Eucha, Okla., John David Dingsor and wife Jeanna (Bingham) Dingsor of Eucha, Okla., Baylee Mechelle Steffens of Claremore, Okla., Alisha and Brad Potter of Tulsa, Okla., Adrianna Cornell and John Campbell of Topsy, Okla., Abby Cornell of Jay, Okla., and Logan Cornell of Jay, Okla; several great-grandchildren of whom she made her world; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, lots of friends she called family.

Visitation was Monday, March 21, 2022, in Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Jay, Okla.

A celebration of life funeral services was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Jay, Okla., with Leonard Steffens, Jr. officiating.

Burial was in Duffield Cemetery, Jay, Okla.

Arrangements were by Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.

Max Edward McCann

Max Edward McCann, 80, Lowell, Ark., died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Springdale. He was born on April 18, 1941, in Randolph County, Ark., to Curtis Lee McCann and Ruth Maxine (Cherry) McCann.

He had many careers, including being a reserve deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, an engineer, a contractor and, most recently, a driver at Enterprise Rentals. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, spending time with his grandchildren and family and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lowell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joy Howell.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Joyce Elaine McCann of Lowell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Shirley McCann of Pea Ridge and Mark and Rebecca McCann of Springdale; three grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew and Julia; two sisters, Mary Collins of Rogers and Wanda Jean Burkholder of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Services are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.