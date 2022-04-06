Low bid must be accepted; city seeks counsel from auditor

Questions about protocol in accepting the low bid when there is a vast difference in time of receiving the items ordered were raised during a special City Council meeting Tuesday, March 29.

The special meeting was called for city officials to open bids for items for the Police and Fire Departments. The funds for those items were from the $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to the city of Pea Ridge.

Two sets of bids were accepted with few questions.

The solitary bid for the six all-wheel drive Durangos was received from Superior Automotive in Siloam Springs for $36,505 per vehicle was accepted. In response to a question from city building official Tony Townsend, Police Chief Lynn Hahn said it would cost from $9,000 to $10,000 per vehicle to outfit it as patrol and K9 vehicles. Mayor Jackie Crabtree said that money is in the regular vehicle budget for the Police Department.

"Out fitting is another hassle this year," Hahn said, explaining that many suppliers do not have the material needed.

The low bid for the self-contained breathing apparatus was $198,421.23 from EVS (Emergency Vehicle Specialists). The higher bid was for $223,213 and was received from Casco Industries. Fire Chief Jared Powell said

There were two bids received for the 11 sets of bunker gear needed by the Fire Department. A bid for $3,832 per set was received from Casco. A bid for $32,071.04 total was received from Mercy Vehicle specialists.

Powell said the lead time from Mercy Vehicle Specialists is six months and from Casco is 45 working days.

"It is a lot cheaper. Their lead time is six months," Powell told city officials.

City council member Cody Keene asked whether the six months was guaranteed or a minimum.

"Bunker gear is a necessity," Powell said.

"It's a minimum," Powell said. "They work on our specs and ship when complete."

"Casco is the company that has the Northwest Arkansas Structural PPE Committee contract for bunker gear," Powell said, explaining that because of quality of product and "turn-around" time, Casco won the bid for Northweset Arkansas Metro Chiefs.

Council member Merrill White noted there was a $10,087 difference between the two bids and that the less expensive gear will take longer to get.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "I hate to spend the extra money, but what we have to consider is the time we can get these and the safety of our folks. I don't think we can put a price on that."

"Are we buying these out of ARPA funds?" White queried.

"If it was bid exactly to spec, we have to take the lower bid," City Clerk Sandy Button said. "I want to be sure from the auditor, because this has been a situation before."

The mayor disagreed.

Button said: "I beg to differ. I'm not going to get in trouble."

Council member Steve Guthrie said it would be the council members who would be held responsible.

"It's my neck. Trust me," Button said. "I need to answer on that."

City attorney Shane Perry said it may be possible for the council to cite reasons for selecting the higher bid.

Button called the auditor with the state and told the council that the auditor said she would check with her supervisor.

White said: "We've had enough discussion. I move that we accept the higher bid with the reasoning that we have a full-time Fire Department and we don't have proper bunker gear... so, for the safety of the fire personnel, our community."

The council approved the motion. The mayor said that if information is received that accepting the higher bid is not legal, the council would have to accept the lower bid.

Council members approved a motion to accept the lower bid if it is not legal to accept the lower bid with justification.

White asked the mayor to clarify whether the funds for the bunker gear was from ARPA.

"Either the funds from ARPA or we've got some reserve," Crabtree said.

On Wednesday, March 30, Perry notified council members by email:

"I am sending an update regarding the city council meeting last night.

"The city must accept the lowest bid for the bunker gear. The difference between the high and low bids is approximately $10,000 ($42,152 plus tax vs. $32,071 plus tax);

"Receipt of the bunker gear, by accepting the lower bid, is expected to take approximately three (3) additional months

"Chief Powell did some research this morning, and determined that the city can rent head-to-toe bunker gear for $800 to $900 per firefighter for six (6) months;

"If the city rents bunker gear for the eight (8) full-time firefighters during the interim six (6) month period, doing so should:

"Outfit the permanent firefighters within a few weeks (two to three months sooner than the higher bid);

"Achieve the city council's goal of protecting the firefighters and public as soon as possible; and

"Save between two and three thousand dollars over accepting the higher bid.

"Chief Powell and the mayor will execute Chief Powell's above-described solution. No additional city council action is needed."

Asked Monday about the reserve funds he mentioned, Mayor Crabtree said the city has a reserve account for the city's portion of the county sales tax.

"We have the option to use it," Crabtree said, explaining that there are no restrictions on those funds as there are on the city's sales tax.

"This past year the sales tax has been up," Crabtree said. "It fluctuates with the amount of sales tax coming in."

He said there was "a little more than $1 million" in the reserve fund accrued "over the last couple of years."

"It's going to be a process of figuring out the best way to pay for this -- out of ARPA or the reserve fund. There are restrictions on federal funds; we're very careful with that," he said.