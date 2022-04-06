City looks at redistricting wards

With the city's population increasing, city officials must consider redistricting wards.

City Council members were given a packet of information by Mayor Jackie Crabtree that outlined possibilities for redistricting the city. The information was from Jeff Hawkins of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

"You have in your packets information sent from Jeff Hawkins. This is on the redistricting," Crabtree said. "With the population counts going up, we had to look at redistricting to make sure everybody is represented.

"By state law, all your wards have to be within a certain percentage of population. For us to be able to do that, we have to either look at redistricting," Crabtree said, noting that the information provides keeping two wards or considering three wards. He said Hawkins would be available at the April Council meeting to explain the situation.

"Under Arkansas law... this thing even goes up to our Senate districts," he said, noting that Senate districts are either expanding or contracting every 10 years. "With population changes, all those have morphed around. Senate District 3 used to be really large... it's shrunk quite a bit... whereas District 4 has really grown."

"We're looking at what we need to do to be sure we're compliant with the law," Crabtree said. "This is something we need to look at every 10 years."

The city is currently divided into two wards. Current population of the wards are 3,071 for Ward 1 and 3,538 for Ward 2.

"According to Arkansas statutes (14-43-311), the city council has the duty to see that each ward has as nearly an equal population as would best serve the interest of the people of the city," according to Hawkins' letter. The deviations in population should be less than 10% and the current deviation from the 2020 census is 14.1%, according to Hawkins.

"With redistricting necessary as a result of the population growth that has taken place, it would also be an opportune time for consideration of re-apportioning the city into three wards," Hawkins said.

The mayor said the issue would be considered at the next City Council meeting.