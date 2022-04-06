Branham, Rosser seeking Zone 2 School Board seat

School Election

April 25 - Register

May 9 - Early voting

May 24 - Election

Two people are seeking the Zone 2 School Board seat.

Seeking the seat representing Zone 2 are Jessica Branham and Stephen Drew Rosser, both of whom were prompted to get involved by lessons they learned as the school navigated the restrictions imposed by the school during the covid pandemic.

There are 11 candidates for four of the five seats available. One seat, has one candidate who is currently a school board member and is running unopposed.

The zones and candidates are: Ryan Heckman, Chris Olson, Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager in Zone 1; Jessica Branham and Stephen (Drew) Rosser in Zone 2; Leslie Jackson, Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa in Zone 3; Mindy Cawthon (incumbent) in Zone 4; and Melanie Christensen and Johnnie Dye in Zone 5.

Residents living within the Pea Ridge School District boundary must register to vote by April 25 to be eligible to vote in the May 24 election. Voters must live within the same zone as the candidate for whom they're voting.

The election is set for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Early voting begins May 9. To vote in this election, one must register to vote by April 25, 2022.

Branham offers diversity

"I wanted to offer something different from what I've seen in the School Board," Branham said. "I feel like it's not completely one-sided, but I feel like there needs to be a little more diversion in the School Board."

Growth, understanding and opportunity for our future are why she said voters should select her.

"I wanted to offer something that was different than what I've been seeing in the School Board," she said. "I've attended a couple of the school board meetings. I feel like it's not completely one-sided, but I feel like there needs to be a little more diversion in the school board.

Diversity is what she said she would bring to the board. Defining diversity, she said it is "a different opinion from a different type of background."

"My background is from a single mother's point of view ... as well as a lower income family. I just want the school board to understand the need. Right now there is a really big need that we may not have the summer program for after-school meals ... because government funding might be closing," she said.

With the education, during this pandemic, the kids' grades have dropped. If I wasn't focusing ... on them ... and seeing what they're having to learn, I feel like they would be completely failing because they didn't have as much options for communication as I think they should have," she said.

"I hear there's going to be a boost in summer school because of the grades... I think we could have avoided it by offering extra steps before hand."

Branham said that "because of the pandemic and me working from home now, most of my career has been in the corporate world ... and because I was taking on their math and science and their English and all their classes and trying to learn with them to try to help them, I decided to go back to school. I've been working full time, going to school full time."

"I feel like there's some extra steps we can do, not only for education, but safety wise," she said. "I hear about a fight at school every single day. I see recordings ... my kids bring home recordings of fights every single day."

"We have a shortage of teachers. We need more teachers. We need to bring more options to be able to bring those teachers in," she said.

"That's another reason I went back to school and completely changed my current degree from business management to a teaching degree," she said, explaining that she is working on her associate's degree from NorthWest Arkansas Community College and plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas for her bachelor's.

Branham's husband's family, the Schraders, are from Pea Ridge, which was a factor in her moving to Pea Ridge.

"I want to let them (the voters) know that I will listen to what they have to say and will try my best to listen to the explanations," she said. "I know you can't please everyone. The main people I want to please is the kids ... that's where our focus needs to be."

"Every time we make a change, it's not just the teachers that are affected, but the kids... I just want to be sure that every thing I do benefits them and their future."

"I don't want to be wasteful with our funding. There are a bunch of programs that could be revamped or modified," she said, explaining that she doesn't believe enough attention is paid to band and says the band "barely has enough stands for each student" and "is becoming smaller and smaller."

"If we could find something to help benefit band as well," she said.

She also said the board needs to communicate better with the public. "Nobody wants to read those transcripts. Nobody wants to sit down and watch a whole hour long video; there has to be an easier way ... maybe giving the highlights in five-minute clips so that way more people are more likely to watch what's going on."

More transparency, more communication are Branham's desire for the board.

She said having children, being home with them has changed her entire mindset.

"I want to offer and hand because I can see how much pressure they (teachers) are under. Just being on the school board, I hope to alleviate some of the stresses off of them."

Alternative methods of instruction (AMI) opened her eyes, she said, adding that parent-teacher conferences did not provide as much understanding as having her children at home working on their school work.

She said that she and her husband are members of the Moose Lodge and are familiar with hosting fundraisers and she thinks that could help school organizations.

Branham, a native of Galveston, Texas, has lived in the northwest Arkansas area since she was 9 years old. She grew up in Rogers, attended Rogers High School and the Northwest Arkansas Community College. She is currently taking classes from the University of Arkansas. She moved to Pea Ridge in 2017.

She said she is a senior project manager for Walmart.

Branham is married to Josh Branham. She has three children, Aaron, 15, Emily ,14, and Jeniffer, 12. All three children attend school in Pea Ridge at the junior high.

Branham said she coached soccer for several years in Bentonville.

"I believe my strengths are determination, drive and the willingness to speak up," she said. "Everything I do is for everyone else."

"I have never run for an office before, but always wanted to."

"I am committed to transparency, clear communication, honesty, accountability and change. We need someone who isn't afraid to challenge or ask questions. We need someone to ensure we are being fiscally responsible, while leveraging our resources. If elected me, I will listen to your concerns, share them with the board and superintendent, and work with you to affect change," she said.

Rosser offers voice for kids

"To be a voice for my kids" is one of the reasons Drew Rosser is running for School Board. He said that during the restrictions of the covid pandemic, he felt like there was nothing he could do for his children when they came home from school with concerns.

"Some of the people I've talked to don't feel like the parents' voices were heard," he said. "Just because we may differ in beliefs, doesn't mean their voice isn't important."

"Politics was nothing I cared to get into. I believe in fairness. That's what I want to see," he said.

He attended the information meeting held by superintendent Keith Martin at which Tony Prothro, executive director of the state School Boards Association, spoke.

"There's a lot more to it than I knew about it," Rosser said. "My biggest passion is for the children."

"The day those masks came off those kids was a better day than Christmas break. I saw it all. I saw with my eyes what effects that had on those kids ... what impact it had on our youth," he said, citing that he was working in the schools as a resource officer during that time.

"This is a whole different realm for me," Rosser said of running for office. He said he operates three businesses and is confident of his ability to understand finances. He said he plans to train for the position as much as possible.

"I pride myself on my integrity. I strive pretty hard to do the right thing, whether you're in my presence or not... that's why a lot of people trust me and would trust me in this role -- my integrity," he said.

A 2008 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, Rosser said there were 73 seniors when he graduated and he has watched the growth of the school district.

"From what I saw Monday night (at the March School Board meeting), the school board handles a lot of the budget," he said. "Keith Martin knows what he's doing. I have all the confidence in the world in Keith Martin. He's an amazing person.

"My thing is that I have an open ear and am willing to listen to parents and the needs of the community," he said.

"The reason for our growth speaks for itself. We have one of the best districts in Arkansas," he said. "My biggest thing is making sure my kids have a saw... this is their school."

He commended the current administration saying "I think they're doing a good job with that, with how they have the schools separated and with the new high school," he said. He said he likes the fact that even with growth, Pea Ridge has maintained one school for each of the various divisions of grades. "Here, we have one elementary, one middle school, one junior high. Our town is not its own rival.

"I think that is what keeps the schools how they are," Rosser said.

A native of Rogers, Rosser grew up in Lowell and moved to Pea Ridge during his sophomore year of high school.

He is a realtor for H & R Group at Thrive Real Estate. He served in law enforcement for 11 years and was a former school resource officer for Pea Ridge Police Department. He owns Lil Hawks Children's Academy and is president of Our Ridge Kids Charity.

He and his wife, Hayley Rosser, have four children -- Lydia Turner, 10, Jackson Rosser, 10, Whitlee Rosser, 8, and Lucas Rosser, 6. All of them attend Pea Ridge schools.

He said his biggest strengths are his integrity, honesty and love for his community.

He has never run for any office before, he said.

