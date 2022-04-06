Bowlin strikes out 22 Lady Pioneers

Tuesday, March 29
Gentry @ Pea Ridge
Gentry 3/ Pea Ridge 2 Final; 8 innings
Nalea Holliday: 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits
Ashley Earley: 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 hits and 3 walks striking out 22.
Friday at home vs. Prairie Grove postponed due to wet ground.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Lillian Murray, No. 15, bats Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk freshman Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk sophomore Kayla Madsen, No. 17, bats Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk freshman Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk freshman Ashlynn Short, No. 9, runs to first base after batting Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Nalea Holliday, No. 11, batted Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk freshman Ashlynn Short, No. 9, pitched Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk sophomore Callie Cooper, No. 25, batted Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk freshman Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
Softball Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks confer Tuesday, March 29, just before the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.