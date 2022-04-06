Sign in
Bowlin strikes out 22 Lady Pioneers

April 6, 2022 at 10:13 a.m.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Lillian Murray, No. 15, batted Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.

Tuesday, March 29

Gentry @ Pea Ridge

Gentry 3/ Pea Ridge 2 Final; 8 innings

Nalea Holliday: 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits

Ashley Earley: 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 hits and 3 walks striking out 22.

Friday at home vs. Prairie Grove postponed due to wet ground.

  photo  Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Lillian Murray, No. 15, bats Tuesday, March 29, in the first conference game of the season against the Gentry Lady Pioneers at home.
  
Print Headline: Bowlin strikes out 22 Lady Pioneers

