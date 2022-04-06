Blackhawk Track Roundup: Berryville Bobcat Invitational

Both the girls and boys Blackhawk track teams took first place in the Berryville Bobcat Invitational.
The boys team earned 172.5 points. Farmington took 2nd place with 134 points and Shiloh took third with 105 points.
The girls team earned 175.5 points for first place with Yellville-Summit High School earning 130 for second place. Shiloh earned 102 points to take third place.
Girls
100-meter
2^Dye, Kamree^13.17^8
12^Williams, Lacy^ 14.56
13^Fox, Trinity^14.59
22^Brown, Paige^15.33
200-meter
6^Pruitt, Kyleigh^30.12^3
16^Hernandez, Evelyn^32.19
18^Williams, Lacy^33.24
23^Jones, Katie^37.61
400-meter
4^Hernandez, Evelyn^1:12.66^5
5^White, Dallice^1:13.44^4
12^Madsen, Kayla^1:22.66
16^Muller, Hailey^1:34.35
800-meter
5^Vazques, Liz^3:01.92^4
7^White, Dallice^3:12.10^2
16^Kelley, Elise^3:36.53
1,600-meter
1^Vazques, Liz^6:18.24^10
2^Raines, RyLee^6:18.91^8
3,200-meter
1^Raines, RyLee^13:10.64^10
2^King, Allie^15:54.29^8
3^Cruz, Isabella^16:43.27^6
5^Tidwell, Kylee^16:45.28^4
4x100-meter relay
2^PRHS^56.61^8
^Williams, Cates, Pruitt, Dye
4x200-meter relay
2^ PRHS^2:01.82^8
^Hernandez, Cates, Pruitt, Dye
4x400-meter relay
1^ PRHS^4:53.52^10
^Fox, Pippin, Pruitt, Hernandez
4x800-meter relay
1^ PRHS^12:01.81^10
^ Tidwell, 3:08.934; King, 3:08.825; Raines, 2:51.459; Vazques, 2:52.592
100-meter hurdles
5^Fox, Trinity^19.94^4
12^Pippin, Ava^21.71
14^Rouner, Kearstyn^22.72
300-meter hurdles
8^Pippin, Ava^1:02.22^1
9^Fox, Trinity^1:02.28
12^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^1:04.10
Long jump
2^Dye, Kamree^14' 9"^ 8
13^Williams, Lacy^13' 0"
21^Fox, Trinity^12' 5"
High jump
3^Tidwell, Kylee^4' 8"^6
4^White, Dallice^4' 6"^5
5^Williams, Lacy^4' 6"^4
8^Pruitt, Kyleigh^4' 2"^0.5
Pole vault
1^King, Allie^7' 0"^10
2^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^6' 0"^8
Discuss
1^White, Dallice^93' 0"^10
8^Brown, Paige^54' 5"^2
Shot put
1^White, Dallice^32' 9"^10
14^Jones, Katie^22' 8"
Boys
100-meter
1^Elliott, Patrick^11.40^10
5^Williams, Amarion^12.21^3.5
24^Foster, Seth^13.97
200-meter
4^Singh, Hunter^25.75^5
6^Reiter, Nick^26.11^2
13^Nunley, Conner^27.35
14^Foster, Seth^28.11
400-meter
2^Singh, Hunter^58.62^8
6^Williams, Amarion^1:01.84^3
10^Anders, Cole^1:05.74
12^Stewart, Ridge^1:06.52
800-meter
7^Etzkorn, Zachary^2:30.96
21^Tenney, Davis^2:54.44
25^Anders, Cole^2:57.49
1,600-meter
6^Stein, Jacob^5:25.65^3
7^Reynolds, Owen^5:27.16^2
15^Simonds, Trysten^6:09.18
18^Peal, Joseph^6:24.98
3,200-meter
1^Grant, Grandon^10:40.31^10
2^Grant, Tian^10:54.71^8
3^Ferguson, Troy^11:01.13^6
8^Stein, Jacob^12:14.33^1
4x100-meter relay
3^PRHS^50.67^6
^Foster, Reiter, Pruitt, Nunley
4x200-meter relay
4^PRHS^1:49.79^5
^Pruitt, Stewart, Gregory, Nunley
4x400-meter relay
4^PRHS^4:40.60^5
^Stewart, Tenney, Satterwhite, Pruitt
4x800-meter relay
4^PRHS^10:56.90
^ Eberle, 2:54.049; Scates, 2:43.475; Satterwhite, 2:49.702; Etzkorn, 2:29.666
110-meter hurdles
3^Cruz, Isaac^17.99^6
6^Wolfenden, Mason^19.90^3
13^Tucker, Nathan^25.73
300-meter hurdles
1^Mann, Cade^44.86^10
2^Tucker, Nathan^48.63^8
3^Cruz, Isaac^48.77^6
9^Wolfenden, Mason^55.34
Long jump
4^Elliott, Patrick^17' 1.50"^5
8^Williams, Amarion^16' 5"^1
11^JONES, Nathan^16' 1"
Triple jump
6^Edmission, Phoenix^35' 8"^3
7^Jones, Nathan^35' 7"^2
High jump
6^Gregory, Samuel^5' 4"^3
Pole vault
1^Edmission, Phoenix^11' 0"^10
3^Neil, Caleb^10' 6"^6
4^Wiggins, Elijah^10' 0"^5
Discuss
4^Merino, Justin^106' 6"^5
6^Upton, Payton^101' 10"^3
7^Sebree, Clay^100' 10"^2
8^Mann, Cade^100' 1"^1
Shot put
2^Beyer, Jason^38' 5"^8