Benton County Jail

Monday, March 21

2:41 p.m. Brian Scott Passmore, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Tuesday, March 22

10:27 p.m. Connie Longtin, 54, Garfield, by BCSO, four counts second-degree battery

Wednesday, March 23

7:18 p.m. Victory Salinas-Martinez, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Thursday, March 24

2:37 p.m. Jennifer Schriner, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Saturday, March 26

1:32 a.m. Taylor Stanton, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

5:37 a.m. Elijah Wind Bridges, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two failure to appear by Benton County

Sunday, March 27

2:19 a.m. Austin Vanover, 26, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, reckless driving; violation of omnibus DWI Act; speeding

Monday, March 28

3:09 a.m. Gina Kaiser, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear

Tuesday, March 29

4:37 p.m. Timothy Allen, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, theft of property

4:51 p.m. Jeremy Avery Griffith, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; hold for Springdale Police

Thursday, March 31

1:24 a.m. Cody Shane Deshields, 33, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; revocation of probation/parole; suspension or revocation; improper lane usage; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

1:37 a.m. Herschel Lynn Johnson, 30, Avoca, by BCSO, two failure to appear

4:34 p.m. Donald Ray Hall, 55, Garfield, by BCSO, aggravated assault on a family or household member; communicating a false alarm with injury

6:14 p.m. Christopher Michael Carr, 45, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, harassing communications

Friday, April 1

11:38 a.m. Tessa Anne Reyna, 41, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving and first drug-driving under the influence

2:42 p.m. Zachary Micaeal Dixon, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

4:53 p.m. Brett Delaney, 33, Seligman, Mo., by Bentonville Police, failure to appear

6:37 p.m. Steven Jones, 67, Garfield, by BCSO, aggravated assault

Saturday, April 2

4:42 a.m. Valerie Waters, 37, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication

Sunday, April 3

12:36 a.m. Paula Gordon, 52, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act; improper lane use

1:04 a.m. Dannie Summers, 34, Seligman, Mo., by Centerton Police, possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

11:37 p.m. Jessie Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, criminal contempt; fleeing; revocation of probation/parole; obstructing government operations; failure to appear