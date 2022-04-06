OPINION: Abandoning common sense

Ever wonder where old-fashioned common sense went in this troubled nation? Poof! All but vanished.

I'm talking about the inherent logic that tells us not to touch hot stoves, play in traffic, jump headlong into deep and swirling rivers, drive 90 mph in front of a police officer, or shout fire in a crowded theater.

I wonder about this a lot. I see many signs of this terrible loss today, permeating society at every level. Who stole it from us?

I wonder what occurred in our once-rational adult population that allowed those with biologically male bodies who once competed against males to now compete against women in "women's" sporting events.

By the same token, who in their right mind decided we can choose our gender any more than we can choose our race, or age? And why would thinking adult Americans condone such nonsense?

I wonder when we accepted the destructive philosophy that it was even remotely prudent for our nation to spend far more than we take in, as if by doing so our nation can ever hope to acquire enduring safety and security.

I wonder why we as a free people stopped supplying citizens with our own more-than-abundant supply of oil for the energy we must have to survive economically, while asking enemy countries to sell us their oil.

I wonder why any people of our sovereign nation would knowingly open its once-protective borders to the free flow of deadly recreational drugs and those (many of whom are infected with covid-19) from Third World countries who would do us harm.

I wonder why those elected to prosecutors' offices, paid for with our taxes for the single purpose of prosecuting crimes and criminals, instead choose to ignore their responsibility, setting repeat violent criminals free to continue assaults on decent, innocent citizens. If they won't effectively prosecute the worst, who will they prosecute?

I wonder why law-abiding citizen voters in some major cities once known for their charm and beauty have allowed their downtowns to be spoiled with crowded homeless encampments, filthy and toxic human waste, and destruction caused by corrupt and radical local governments.

I wonder why concerned parents of public school students are labeled "domestic terrorists" by various elected school boards simply because they are angry over the way these partisan public boards are "educating" their children and operating with what seem to be unspoken political agendas.

I wonder when we decided to make the over-regulation of many businesses so onerous that industrious and hardworking business people could no longer afford to keep doors open.

I wonder when the nation's news media, which must rely on hard-earned credibility, willingly choose to throw away theirs in favor of pushing radical political agendas.

I wonder why so many Americans are reluctant, even afraid, to stand up to intimidation from the preposterous "woke" and "cancel culture" mobs simply because their beliefs and opinions conflict with their radical views.

OK. Whew! I'm tired of typing now. Besides, I'm sure you can think of more without my assistance. The evidence abounds.

•••

Editor's note: Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at [email protected]