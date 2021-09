Seventh-grade Lady Blackhawk Volleyball team includes No. 1 Tia Sexton, No. 2 Sydney Hillman, No. 3 Jadyn Lovell, No. 4 Bridget Clark, No. 5 McKenzie Chaffin, No. 7 Chloe Wiser, No. 9 Zulette Carranza, No. 10 Riley Wanket, No. 12 Maleah House, No. 13 Lynna Lawrence, No. 14 Morgan Ivy, No. 15 Kierstynn Stanley, No. 26 Addison Latham, No. 17 Emma Barber, No. 18 Bella Heckman, No. 19 Arianna Cawthon, No. 20 Aisley Piper, No. 21 Gracyn Hurst, No. 22 Makenzie Whalen, No. 23 Brylei Banda and No. 24 Rylee Randall. They are coached by Rachel Hartley.