Ribbon cutting marks grand opening

It'll Do Brew hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 15, with owner Greg Smith, Mayor Jackie Crabtree and City Clerk Sandy Button.

"We want to welcome It'll Do Brew -- Greg and staff -- here. Coffee's great this morning. Welcome to Pea Ridge," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

"We feel really fortunate to be here and we just love this little town! Well, it's not so little anymore," Smith said. "We're tickled to death to be here."

It'll Do Brew offered free cake, cookies and coffee Wednesday, Sept. 15, during the grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Among those joining the celebration were Heather Jones; Smith's daughter Hallie Smith; Betsy Schumacher, owner of Betsy Schumacher Fitness; Maureen Staten; Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee; police clerk Cassey Henson; Jeff Thacker with the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce; and Lori Wright with Farmers Insurance.