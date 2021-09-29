Sign in
Rezones, lot splits before planners

September 29, 2021 at 10:25 a.m.

Three rezone requests will be presented during a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting.

The requests are for:

• Rezone R-1SF to R-2SF .71 Acres 876 Asboth St. (Jared McClelland);

• Rezone R-2SF to C-3 1.33 Acres 10508 E. Highway 72 (Winter Park Partners); and

• Rezone A-1 to R-1SF 4.03 Acres 1451 It'll Do Rd. (Barry & Mechel Wall).

In addition to the three rezone requests, three lot splits are also being presented to the Planning Commission. The lot splits are for:

• Lot Split 10107 Andy Buck Rd. (Charles Moore);

• Lot Split 876 Asboth St. (Jared McClelland); and

• Lot Split 1451 It'll Do Rd. (Barry & Mechel Wall).

According to building official Tony Townsend, the lot splits on Asboth and It'll Do Road, if approved, would have to be contingent on City Council approval of the rezone requests.

When the Planning Commission approves a rezone request, it is sent to the City Council for final approval.

The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of every month. The City Council meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

Both meetings are public meetings and are open to the public.

