Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 39

Thursday, Sept. 30, 1971

Pea Ridge has been selected as the site for an Oct. 9 meeting of bluegrass fans, bands and promoters from the six states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana. Bluegrass music enthusiasts from those six states are scheduled to gather in Pea Ridge Saturday, Oct 9. Leon Vansandt of Pea Ridge is serving as local chairman.

Meeting in a short session and with a minimal quorum on hand Monday, the Pea Ridge School Board opened sealed bids on a used school bus and voted to accept the bid of Rodger Hickman for $250 as the highest of three bids submitted.

The mysterious death of seven head of cattle, found in a lush, green canyon valley in the Pleasant Hill community south east of Pea Ridge, touched off a furor in the community early this week. The crux of the controversy was the fact that a landfill operation serving the sanitation dumping needs for the city of Rogers is located above the head of the hollow in which the dead cattle and a dead buzzard were found Sunday.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1981

Decco Contractors Inc., Rogers, and Bennet Construction So., Springdale, were the two lowest bidders on the construction work on the long-awaited Pea Ridge sewer project. Bidding on the collection system and pumping facilities, Decco submitted a bid of $786,536.50. Bennett submitted a bid of $1,084,647 for the construction of sewer treatment facilities.

The third annual Christmas candlelight concert will be held Dec. 5 at the First Baptist Church and will be sponsored by Jack and Mary-Lou Beisner and the Pea Ridge Country TIMES. The concert is free.

Featured in the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Salute were junior high athlete Danny Stroud, quarterback, tailback, defensive back and senior high athlete Johnny Hamilton, fullback, defensive back and outside linebacker.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 39

Thursday, Sept. 26, 1991

A hearing on the development of an auto speedway just west of Pea Ridge was postponed until next month, an employee for the Benton County Planning Commission said Monday. The hearing was requested by Gary Wilbur.

The Pea Ridge School Board tightened its policy of allowing students to transfer to other school districts.

The Pea Ridge School District's newest board member, Jerry Burton, says his primary goal is accreditation of the school within four years by the North Central Association.

A mare owned and trained by a Pea Ridge resident has been judged ninth best fox trotter in the world. Boogie on Willow, owned by Ellie Mae Holligsworth, earned the recognition on Sept. 7 at the 33rd annual Show and Celebration in Ava, Mo.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2001

Mike Villines and Lonnie Barnett won easy victories in last Tuesday's School Board elections for the Pea Ridge School District.

Garfield cattleman Tim Tillman brought a new breed of cattle to Benton County almost two years ago. His Parthenais herd may be the only one in Arkansas. Parthenais are a French breed of easy-calving, double-muscled cattle with a reputation for high quality beef.

Pea Ridge, the mule jumping capital of the world, will host its 13th annual International Mule Jump on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Citing the need to stay competitive with surrounding cities, the Pea Ridge City Council approved a 50-cent per hour raise for all hourly employees at its regular meeting last Tuesday. The council also approved raising starting base pay from $8 to $8.50 per hour.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011

Facing fines for being out of compliance on ammonia limits, Pea Ridge Wastewater Department has received a permit renewal while working on a remedial plan for ammonia treatment, Mike Mathis, president of Mathis, Carter and Associates Engineers, told City Council members.

Pea Ridge native Ray Easley was selected to fill the one-year vacancy of a City Council seat created when Jack Kelly moved out of the city limits. Easley and Sharpie Wallace were both interviewed by council members.

Refunding bonds which were to mature Feb. 1, 2013, to 2034, inclusively, will save the Pea Ridge School District $178,220.83 over the life of the bond issue. That is 7.91% less than payments would have been on the Feb. 1, 2005, issue, according to Dan Lovelady with Beardsley Public Finance.

Who gets to use the new facility? And when? Those are the questions being considered by school officials and School Board members. Groups from the community have always used school facilities. In fact, the school's written policy does not limit the use of the facilities to non-profit groups only.