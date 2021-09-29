Sign in
Recipes

by Annette Beard | September 29, 2021 at 9:09 a.m.

Potato Casserole

Recipe from the kitchen of Georgia Thomas

Country Classics

2 lbs. frozen hash browns

¼ c. margarine, melted

2 cans cream of chicken, mushroom or celery soup

½ c. chopped onions

2 c. grated Cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

8 oz. carton sour cream

Mix well. Bake 1 to 1 ¼ hours at 325 to 350 degrees. Can be topped with more cheese or crumbs is desired.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Recipes

