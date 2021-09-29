Potato Casserole

Recipe from the kitchen of Georgia Thomas

Country Classics

2 lbs. frozen hash browns

¼ c. margarine, melted

2 cans cream of chicken, mushroom or celery soup

½ c. chopped onions

2 c. grated Cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

8 oz. carton sour cream

Mix well. Bake 1 to 1 ¼ hours at 325 to 350 degrees. Can be topped with more cheese or crumbs is desired.

