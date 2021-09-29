Potato Casserole
Recipe from the kitchen of Georgia Thomas
Country Classics
2 lbs. frozen hash browns
¼ c. margarine, melted
2 cans cream of chicken, mushroom or celery soup
½ c. chopped onions
2 c. grated Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
8 oz. carton sour cream
Mix well. Bake 1 to 1 ¼ hours at 325 to 350 degrees. Can be topped with more cheese or crumbs is desired.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]