Portion of Ark. Hwy. 72 to be renamed to honor Police Officer Kevin Apple

The portion of Arkansas Highway 72 from Bentonville to Pea Ridge will be renamed "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway."

City officials received a letter from the Arkansas Department of Transportation dated Sept. 20, approving the request.

"The Highway Commission recently passed Minute Order 2021-081 to allow the installation of one sign on each end of this portion of highway as requested by the appropriate local governments," according to Joe Sartini, state maintenance engineer.

Pea Ridge City Council approved Resolution 468 approving the naming of a portion of Ark. Hwy. 72 as the "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" at its August meeting.

The Benton County Quorum Court approved a resolution July 29 honoring Apple. The resolution asked that the section of Ark. Hwy. 72 from Bentonville to Pea Ridge be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" in honor of Apple.

The county resolution was sponsored by Justice of the Peace Brian Armas of Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was killed June 26 at a Pea Ridge convenience store when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple, a Pea Ridge officer for three years who had a total of 23 years in law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dec. 12 will be observed as Officer Kevin Apple Day in the city and county. Apple's badge number was 1212.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff and Elijah Andazola, 18, of Bentonville were arrested in connection with capital murder. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against the pair.