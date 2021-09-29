Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Sept. 17

7:37 p.m. An employee of McDonalds reported an intoxicated person at the restaurant. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Joshua L. Nelson, 35, Rogers, in connection with public intoxication.

Saturday, Sept. 18

11:02 p.m. Police were notified of a welfare check on a female subject. It wa determined there was no danger to the person of interest.

Monday, Sept.20

8:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of the city park in reference to suspicious activity. As a result of the investigation, police arrested a juvenile in connection with possession of Sch. VI; posssession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal

4:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision involving two vehicles on South Curtis Avenue. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Valerie Michelle Booher, 47, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI; careless/prohibitive driving; and drove left of center.