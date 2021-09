TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Primary School principal Darah Bennett held the phone that broadcast “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by several Blackhawk football players to students and staff in the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday morning. Players who sang included Will Anderson, Connor Pierce, Devon Hopkins, Braidon McCarley, Cade Mann and Joe Adams.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Primary School principal Darah Bennett held the phone that broadcast "The Star Spangled Banner" sung by several Blackhawk football players to students and staff in the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday morning. Players who sang included Will Anderson, Connor Pierce, Devon Hopkins, Justin Blount, Cade Mann and Joe Adams.

Print Headline: "Oh, say can you see?"

