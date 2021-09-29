Obituaries for the Sept. 29, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Dale Henry Bell

Dale Henry Bell, 84, of, Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1937, on Gaither Mountain to Roy Bell and Genevra Moncrief Bell.

He was a United States Air Force veteran serving at Santa Anna Island. He built custom homes on and around Beaver Lake and loved to hunt and fish. He was a great fan of the outdoors and admired John Muir and Lewis and Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Wanda Ball; and brothers, Joe, Kirby and Wayne Bell.

Survivors are his daughter, Lisa Bell of St. Louis, Mo.; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Rees; a granddaughter, Ava Bell Rees of St. Louis, Mo.; and two sisters, June Williams of Harrison, Ark., and Ruth Bell of Chelsea, Okla.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Hilltop Cemetery near Harrison, Ark.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

There was no visitation. Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gregory 'Sean' Dawson

Gregory "Sean" Dawson, 50, died Sept. 18, 2021, in his home in Pea Ridge, Ark. He was born on May 2, 1971, in Bentonville, Ark., to Virgil and Lila Faye Dawson.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, actively involved with Quails Unlimited. He enjoyed preparing food for others and participated in a competitive barbeque circuit.

He graduated from Bentonville High School in 1989 and continued his education at the University of Ark., , graduating with a business degree in 1994.

Survivors are his two daughters, Shelbi Gower and Addison Dawson; son-in-law, Patrick Gower; parents, Lila Faye and Virgil Dawson; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Terri Dawson; and his beloved bird dog, Jessie.

Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in First Baptist Bentonville, 220 S. Main St., Bentonville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, in-kind donations may be made to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP).

Online condolence may be made at www.callisonloughfh.com.

William Bond 'Bill' Foster

William Bond "Bill" Foster, 74, of Pea Ridge died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice House located in Springdale. He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Durham, N.C., to Esther May Bond and Arthur Archibald Foster.

He was a Vietnam veteran and a retired computer programmer. He spent most of his adult life in Virginia. His singular focus in life was to serve his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He spent his strength reaching out to the poor and struggling, witnessing, discipling others for Christ, and playing his guitar and singing gospel music wherever he could find opportunity.

He was a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Pea Ridge for two years after he moved to northwest Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evie Foster; and his identical twin brother, Alfred Foster.

Survivors are one son, Chris Davis, and his wife Nicole of Burke, Va.; two daughters, Elisa Foster Wright of Massillon, Ohio, and Melody Foster of Virginia; one brother, Arthur Macdonald "Mac" Foster, and his wife Margaret of Winston Salem, N.C.; one sister, Eleanor Jones, and her husband Cris of Pea Ridge; and three grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathaniel and Benjamin Davis.

A celebration of life was held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in New Life Fellowship located in Pea Ridge with Pastor Gary Ryals officiating.

Interment will be at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021, in Western Reserve National Cemetery located in Massillon, Ohio.

Memorials may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1034, Rogers, AR 72757.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Janna S. Hughes

Janna Shereen Hughes, 45, of Garfield died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville. She was born July 5, 1976, in Fort Smith, Ark., toRuth Dedmon and Carlisle Richard Jr.

She enjoyed swimming, camping and picnics, shopping and any activity with friends.

Survivors are her husband, Tommy Hughes, of Garfield; one son, Cody Coleman, of Greenwood; one daughter, Alli Steel of Fort Smith; father, Carlisle Richard Jr. of Garfield; and one brother, Nathan Richard of Jefferson City, Mo.

A celebration of Janna's life was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, 1509 Little Flock Drive, Rogers.

Arrangements were under the care of Epting Funeral Home.

Liam James Ligi

Liam James Ligi was born and returned to heaven Sept. 20, 2021. He was the son of Louis and Ashli Ligi Sr of Pea Ridge.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the chapel of Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in the chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Condolences at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Michael Shane Tate

Michael Shane Tate, 41, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as a result of a mortorcycle accident. He was born Oct. 2, 1979 in Ruston, Louisiana, to Robert Lee Tate Sr. and Wanda Jean Ledford Tate.

He moved to the area 16 years ago to make his home. He married Kyleen Marie Milam July 21, 2014. He loved to work on stereo systems, ride his motorcycle, spend time with his dog "Hazel," tinker on vehicles and go fishing whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of the home; one brother, Robert Lee Tate Jr. and wife Ashley of Centerton, Ark.; and many friends.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Katherine L. Tucker

Katherine L. Tucker, 80, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 19, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born March 25, 1941, in Greenland, Ark., toWilliam Earl and Garnet L. Meyer Moore.

She formerly worked in the fabric department for Walmart in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Helen, James, Larry, Janice, Bobby, and Glenda.

Survivors are her children, Yvonne "George" Schinkel of Anderson, Mo., Melvin Sam Tucker of Pea Ridge, and Russell Tucker of Rogers; siblings, Janet Moore and Billy Moore; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family received friends 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Candlewood Suites, 4601 Rozzell St. in Rogers.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.