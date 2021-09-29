Man killed in crash

McDonald County, Mo. -- A Pea Ridge man was killed in a motorcycle accident about 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, on Pine Tree Road, about 6 miles south of Powell in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Michael S. Tate, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of crash by a deputy coroner.

The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when the eastbound 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The Highway Patrol Accident report says Tate was wearing a helmet when the accident happened.