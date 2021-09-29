Love seen in every stitch

More than 2,000 quilts have been made and donated by members of Stitched With Love to children at the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Members have donated 2,004 quilts, 2,171 hats and 899 pillows as well as 1,795 g-tube covers, 22 bell pulls and 28 seat belt covers.

Stitched With Love is a non-profit (501(c)3) organized for the purpose of sewing quilts, hats and pillows for critically-ill children at Arkansas Children's Hospital and Children's Northwest.

"Our mission is to bring cheer and comfort to those who are coping with serious illnesses. We have had great feedback from the hospitals, parents and children who are so appreciative of what we are doing," Linda Pitts said. She said the club began shipping to Children's Hospital in May of 2018.

"Even though things shut down during 2020, our ladies continued to sew," Pitts said, adding that although Children's temporarily suspended receiving donations, the club found other avenues of support to local organizations giving 42 quilts to Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, 10 to the DEB Project in Bentonville, six each to the Pea Ridge Fire and Police departments and two baby quilts to the Women's Correction facility in Fayetteville.

"Later in the year, our focus turned to making masks for family members, health care workers and others. In August of 2020, 796 child-size masks were made and donated to the Pea Ridge Primary School."

The club's primary fundraiser this year will be a booth at the Pea Ridge Mule Jump on Oct. 9. There will be various hand-made items for sale and three quilts which will be auctioned. Photographs of those quilts are available at Arvest and Equity banks.

New members are welcome. The club meets the third Tuesday of each month at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, Pea Ridge. For information, call 479-644-9760 or 479-531-5381.