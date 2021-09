Jr. High Blackhawk cheerleaders Savannah Young, Makenna Keene and Mya Lundy cheered for the Blackhawks during the Friday night football game in Blackhawk Stadium. The Jr. High cheer coach is Amber Harrison.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Jr. High Blackhawk cheerleaders Savannah Young, Makenna Keene and Mya Lundy cheered for the Blackhawks during the Friday night football game in Blackhawk Stadium. The Jr. High cheer coach is Amber Harrison.

Print Headline: Jr. High Cheerleaders lead cheers

