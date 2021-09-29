Sign in
Johnson returns as honorary captain

by Annette Beard | September 29, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Former Blackhawk football great, Johnny Johnson, sereved as Friday's honorary captain. Johnson helped lead his team to the playoffs three straight years, including the first ever trip to the playoffs for Blackhawk Football in 1986. He was selected to the 1988 All State team following his senior year. He has also given back to the program over the years by helping coach the Little League football teams for a combined six years.

