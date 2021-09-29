Hawks lose roller coaster game to Alma

"It was the worst of times, it was the best of times."

But it faded back to the worst of times as a turnover problem blunted a Blackhawk comeback as they lost the 5A West conference opener 55-38. In the second half, they scored three times, but turned the ball over the other five times they had the ball.

Alma took the opening kickoff, then drove 64 yards for the game's first score. Over the course of the first quarter, Alma would out gain the Blackhawks 186 yards to just 16 in the first three possessions. However, with less than two minutes to go, junior Amarion Williams, No. 23, pulled off an interception of an Airedale pass to set the Hawks up on the Alma 27. A tremendous fake by sophomore Gavin Dixon, No. 15, to senior Joe Adams, No. 2, allowed Dixon to roll left and scoot into the end zone to score with 1:51 showing. Adams rammed the ball in for the PAT to cut the Alma lead to just 14-8.

The stunned 'Dales then went to work, driving the field to gain a first down on the Hawk 3-yard line. With what looked might be an easy score, senior Justin Blount, No. 83, stuffed the Alma ball carrier at the line of scrimmage for no gain. On second and 3, the 'Dales pushed mightily to get the ball into the end zone, moving it to within a yard where the Hawks stopped it again. On third and 1, Adams knifed through and dropped the ball carrier for a 3-yard loss to the Hawk 4. On fourth down, Alma decided to try a quarterback sneak and he just made it into the end zone to score. The kick put the score up to 21-8 with 9:43 left in the half.

Two plays later, the first of six turnovers were to bite the Hawks, handing the ball over to the 'Dales on the Hawk 44. Aided by a huge 15-yard penalty against Pea Ridge, the visitors moved the rest of the way in six plays to score again, with the good PAT kick inflating the guests' lead to 28-8 with 5 minutes left in the half.

Being out gained 300 yards to just 41 at this point, the Hawks bowed their backs and got to work. Sophomore Seth Foster, No. 38, ripped off two runs of 10 yards each for two first downs, and a Dixon pass to senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, for 32 yards drove the ball down to the Alma 9-yard line. Adams moved 4 yards closer to the goal line, with 3 yards added on a penalty when a 'Dale grabbed Adams' face mask to slow him down. After a short gain and then a loss, Foster took the hand off on fourth and 4 and made it to pay dirt, reducing the Alma lead to 28-14 with 2:30 left in the half.

Alma was having a more difficult time running the ball against the Ridge boys, so they went to the air, making four of five plays passing plays. It didn't pay off as the visitors had to punt the ball for the first time with less than a minute left in the half.

Adams ripped off an 8-yard run which was followed by a 36-yard pass from Dixon to Blair and a first down on the Alma 38. A subsequent 14-yarder from Dixon to Blair claimed a first down on the visitor 24. Facing third and 10 from the 24, Dixon kept the ball to dash 16 yards, nearly scoring, but giving the Hawks a first down on the 8. A very untimely ineligible receiver downfield penalty pushed the ball back to the 13-yard line with just 0:00.2 left on the clock. A low pass was very nearly caught for a score but an Alma defender riding the receiver's back prevented the play. No flag was thrown so the half ended with the Hawks down by two touchdowns.

The Hawks got the ball back to start the second half, and they made good use of the opportunity. A Dixon to Anderson pass netted 8 yards, then Adams burst through for 6 more and a first down on the Alma 46. A 6-yard run two plays later moved the chains for the home boys to the Alma 35.

After a short loss, Dixon got off a great pass into the end zone where only a great defensive play by Alma prevented the score. Facing fourth and 11, the Hawks went for it with Anderson grabbing another Dixon pass for 16 yards and a first down on the Alma 20. A 'Dale jumping offside and a 4-yard run by Adams gave the Hawks a second and 1 situation from the 11-yard line. Adams would not be denied as he broke through the defense to score. A Dixon to Anderson pass for the 2-point conversion was good, slicing the lead to just 6 at 28-22 with 8:54 left in the third.

It took Alma just four plays to retaliate, scoring on a mixture of runs and passes to score one minute later. The kick was off the mark, leaving the 'Dales ahead 34-22 with 7:40 left in the quarter.

Dixon started the next possession with a 10-yard pass to Anderson, with 15 yards tacked on due to a personal foul committed by an Alma defender. Two plays later, facing a second and 12 from the Alma 42, Dixon hooked up with Anderson again with the senior receiver running in into the end zone. Adams ran in the 2 point play and suddenly, the Hawks were only down by 4, 34-30 with 7 minutes left in the third period.

After the kickoff, the 'Dales struggled to get the ball across midfield, and soon faced a third and 10 from the Hawk 46. Alma sent to the air and got a man rolling, running past Hawk defenders to score. The kick was good, restoring the guests' double digit lead to 41-30.

The Hawks then suffered a turnover on their first play, but the defense bailed them out, not allowing a first down to get the ball back on a punt. The good fortune went sour when the Hawks tuned the ball over again, this time on the second play. This time, the 'Dales did not waste the opportunity, scoring in three plays to end the third period leading 48-30.

More bad news awaited the Hawks as they turned the ball over again on the first play of the first period. The first play for the 'Dales afterwards was a big passing play, covering 81 yards to score again, effectively icing the game with a 55-30 lead with 11 minutes to play.

Some big runs by Adams got the Hawks to near midfield to start their next possession, with a 7-yard pass caught by Anderson getting the Hawks to their own 48. From there, the Hawks got a successful pass to the Alma 7. A fumble on the play, Hawks' fifth turnover, extinguished the threat.

The Hawks kept the Airedales bottled up, allowing just 6 yards to force another punt, giving Pea Ridge excellent field position at the Alma 44. Two plays later, lightning struck again with the Hawks suffering their sixth turnover, giving Alma the ball on their own 19.

Again the defense held, forcing another punt giving the ball back to Pea Ridge on their own 44. After a short run by Foster, Dixon aired it out, hooking up with Anderson for a 53-yard gainer to the Alma 2-yard line. Dixon then flipped a short pass to Blair on the next play to score. Dixon scored on the 2 point conversion to cut the lead to 55-38.

The Hawks had eight possessions, five of which were extinguished with turnovers. On the other three possessions, the Hawks scored.

Dixon led the Hawks offensively with 266 yards passing on 11 of 26 unofficially. Anderson had the most catches with six for 131 yards with Blair making 84 yards on four catches.

Senior wide receiver Will Anderson, No. 11, looks for a hole after catching the pass from Gavin Dixon Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Blackhawk sophomore Austin James, No. 80, gets counsel from coach Josh Reynolds and water from the managers during a break in play Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Trevor Blair, No. 8, evades a tackle by Alma defenders Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, prepares to hand off the ball Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, hands off the ball to sophomore Seth Foster, No. 18, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

During a quarterback keeper, Gavin Dixon gained several yards for the Blackhawks Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Junior Connor Pierce, No. 61, holds off an Alma defender Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Blackhawk Stadium.