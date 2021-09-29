College and Career Fair slated

Giving students the opportunity to find the best fit for their future, school officials are hosting a College and Career Fair Oct. 13.

The keynote lineup includes Rick Neal, director of Workforce, Education, and Data Transformation for the governor's office, Dr. Joseph Rollins, Director of Workforce Development for the Northwest Arkansas Advisory Council, and Bill Meeker, director of Operations at Walmart.

School officials are excited to promote its first collaboration with local colleges and businesses as well as provide students the opportunity to hear from three distinguished keynote speakers, according to Jessica Thomas, college and career counselor for Pea Ridge schools.

"We expect to have a combined total of over 40 colleges and businesses, some of which include the University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University, John Brown University, Walmart, Arvest, and Chick-Fil-A," Thomas said, adding that lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A and The National guard to the senior class.

"Our vision of partnership with these great organizations & speakers include fostering an environment where companies and students can come together to have conversations around the needs of today's workforce. Some companies will come with applications ready to fill out, others will bring data that communicate the skills they need for their industry and the positions that are considered of high value due to shortages in today's applicant market," Thomas said.

"We currently have six College and Career Ready classes for seventh- through 12th-grades that exist to expose and prepare students for college and career opportunities for the future. Hopefully this will allow for each student to leave campus feeling confident and ready to embark upon their journey towards their long-term career aspirations," Thomas concluded.