Blackhawk Golf results

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk golf teams wrapped up the 2021 season this week at the 2021 4A Conference Tournament. Jared Swope qualified for the state tournament and is schedled to play Oct. 5 at the Fayetteville Country Club.
2021 4A Conference Tournament
Boys
1st^Shiloh^248
2nd^Gravette^250
Farmington^256
Harrison^270
Berryville^284
Pea Ridge^297
• Jared Swope^80
• J.J. Bek^111
• Garret Bell^106
• Nikolas Galbraith^116
Huntsville^315
Prairie Grove^353
Gentry-
Girls
1st^Harrison^291
2nd^Shiloh^309
Farmington^322
Berryville^331
Gravette^353
Pea Ridge^363
• Allie King^106
• Kennedy Allison^134
• Lynden Osbourn^123
Prairie Grove^390
Huntsville-