Blackhawk Golf results

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk golf teams wrapped up the 2021 season this week at the 2021 4A Conference Tournament. Jared Swope qualified for the state tournament and is schedled to play Oct. 5 at the Fayetteville Country Club.

2021 4A Conference Tournament

Boys

1st^Shiloh^248

2nd^Gravette^250

Farmington^256

Harrison^270

Berryville^284

Pea Ridge^297

• Jared Swope^80

• J.J. Bek^111

• Garret Bell^106

• Nikolas Galbraith^116

Huntsville^315

Prairie Grove^353

Gentry-

Girls

1st^Harrison^291

2nd^Shiloh^309

Farmington^322

Berryville^331

Gravette^353

Pea Ridge^363

• Allie King^106

• Kennedy Allison^134

• Lynden Osbourn^123

Prairie Grove^390

Huntsville-