Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 20
6:55 p.m. Valerie Michelle Booher, 47, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act
Tuesday, Sept. 21
12:29 pm Tyler Snoderly, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; theft of motor fuel
Wednesday, Sept. 22
12:59 a.m. Brandi Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear; contempt of court
Thursday, Sept. 23
1:32 p.m. Matthew Riche, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation
2:43 p.m. Breyana Sawyer, 23, Garfield, by Rogers Police, hindering apprehension or prosecution; permitting abuse of a child
Friday, Sept. 24
3:08 p.m. Jeremy Baker, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of omnibus DWI
5:12 p.m. Mathew Comfort, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; first degree terroristic threatening; harassment
Saturday, Sept. 25
2:38 p.m. Clifford Black, 55, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear