Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 20

6:55 p.m. Valerie Michelle Booher, 47, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Tuesday, Sept. 21

12:29 pm Tyler Snoderly, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; theft of motor fuel

Wednesday, Sept. 22

12:59 a.m. Brandi Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear; contempt of court

Thursday, Sept. 23

1:32 p.m. Matthew Riche, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation

2:43 p.m. Breyana Sawyer, 23, Garfield, by Rogers Police, hindering apprehension or prosecution; permitting abuse of a child

Friday, Sept. 24

3:08 p.m. Jeremy Baker, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of omnibus DWI

5:12 p.m. Mathew Comfort, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; first degree terroristic threatening; harassment

Saturday, Sept. 25

2:38 p.m. Clifford Black, 55, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear