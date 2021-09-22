Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 30, 1971

Pea Ridge's first supermarket, Phillips Food Center will open its doors for business Monday, Sept. 27. The grand opening of the store will be announced later. Located on Ark. Hwy. 94 immediately north of the Bank of Pea Ridge, the supermarket will begin operation with 11 employees, headed by John Wells as store manager.

Fall registration of Cub Scouts will be held here Monday in the school cafeteria. New members will be accepted at that time, according to cubmaster Jim Schumacher.

The PTA chili supper will be held Saturday. Admission is $1 for adults, 75 cents for children 12 to 18, 50 cents for children under 12. Adult tickets include a PTA membership.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1981

The Pea Ridge School Board approved a committee to select new textbooks for English in the coming year, voted to buy shades for the windows in the elementary school and accepted six out-of-district students.

Jordan Miser, 25, was operating a tractor on a hillside Sunday when the tractor overturned pinning him underneath. He was taken to Rogers Memorial Hospital by the Pea Ridge Ambulance Service.

The Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department runs the ambulance service that was run by Sisco Funeral Home prior to Feb. 1 of this year. Regulations from the Office of Emergency Medical Services by the Arkansas Health Department were so so stringent, the funeral home couldn't comply, according to Fire Chief Sammy Spivey.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 19, 1991

Having trouble disposing of that old refrigerator, washer, dryer? On Friday, Sept. 27, you can get rid of any or all of those old mostly-metal appliances. A Pea Ridge city truck will provide street-side pickup of any metal-based items.

Carmen Snyder, the campaign chairman for this fall's Pea Ridge United Fund, has announced her chairmen for the organization's fundraising divisions.

Pea Ridge Lions Club members are expecting an even more exciting mule jump on Oct. 12 than either of the first two, said Lions president Marvin Higginbottom. The third annual mule jump will be held in the City Park.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2001

Pea Ridge High School students were allowed to watch television during class last Tuesday as the world received news of the worst terrorist attack in its history. Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001 four passenger jetliners, fully loaded with fuel, were hijacked and flown into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, C.C., and into a field in Pennsylvania.

Voters in Arkansas' Third Congressional District will vote to fill the vacancy created with U.S. Representative Asa Hutchinson was appointed director of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. A special primary election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25. Running for the Republican nomination are John Boozman of Rogers, Brad Cates of West Fork, Gunner Delay of Fort Smith and Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs. Three Democrats, Jo Carson of Fort Smith, Bill Williams of Bella Vista and Mike Hathorn of Huntsville are also seeking the seat.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter addressed the Garfield City Council about creating a police department.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2011

Years of dreaming and planning culminated this week for the Blackhawks with the ribbon cutting Saturday of the new multi-purpose facility providing a place for all athletes to practice, dress and work out.

"I've seen lots of wrecks here," Daisha Foster said Saturday morning as she stood in the drizzling rain waiting for state police to arrive to investigate a one-vehicle accident. Foster, a graduate of Pea Ridge High School, lives just north of the intersection and was in Country House Quilting shop when she heard then saw, the wreck.

Boys will be boys, but when it hurts someone or causes damage, it's not play. At least one personal injury is the result of fights among unsupervised youths with a 12-year-old getting his jaw fractured, police said. Police have investigated numerous incidents of criminal mischief, trespassing, fights, theft and vandalism involving a large group of unsupervised juveniles, mostly boys, ages 12 to 17.