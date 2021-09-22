Fish Fillet

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection

1 large fish fillet

Onion powder

Paprika

Salt and pepper

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 slices onion, chopped

½ bell pepper, chopped

Italian Herbs

Sprinkle the fillet with the onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Broil until tender. Place the next 4 ingredients in a greased pan and top with the fillet. Add enough water to cover the vegetables, but not the fish. Dot the fillet with butter and sprinkle with Italian herbs. Broil until the vegetables are tender and the fish is done.

•••

