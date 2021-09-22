Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Sept. 22, 2021

Ruby Mae Nordgren

Ruby Mae Nordgren, 88, died Aug. 27, 2021, due to illness complications. She was born June 19, 1933, in Alcester, (Union County) S.D., to Herman and Jennie Ahrens.

She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend. She loved to participate in yard sales, attending church, playing cards with friends, watching TV game shows and sharing ice cream with her beloved dog, Gracie.

She was a member of the Register Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Nordgren of 31 years and Richard Waterman of 18 years; daughter, Susan Smith; parents, Herman and Jennie Ahrens; brother, Harry Ahrens; two infant granddaughters, Anita and Kayla; and one infant great-granddaughter, Sophie Mae.

Survivors are her children, Angela (David) Nuno of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jody (John "Freddie") Rushing of Statesboro, Ga., Bobbi Allen (Howard McClure) of Statesboro, Ga., Steven (Michelle) Gabel of Elk Point, S.D., Teresa (Robert) Book of Akron, Iowa, and Gerri (Gerald) Day of Canton, S.D.; sisters, Irene Gabel, Rosie Hoffman of Akron, Iowa, and Mary Archer of Henderson, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildrenl and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with Pastor Jim Correll officiating.

It will be immediately followed by a family graveside burial at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Due to covid, masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Nicolas Nuno, John "Tres" Rushing, Marcos Nuno, Andrew Holt, Chris Huettmann and Timmy Rushing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Register Baptist Church, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452 or The Salvation Army www.give.salvationarmyusa.org.

Arrangements were under the direction of Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Ga.

Javier Torres

Javier Torres, 29, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. Hewas born on April 11th, 1992 in Santa Barbara California and shortly after, moved to Arkansas.

He spent most of his childhood in Pea Ridge with his family. As a child, he loved playing football and spending time with his brothers. Family get-togethers were always something that he enjoyed. He was funny and charismatic and a loyal friend to so many people.

He always made his presence known, he had a beautiful smile and he definitely knew how to light up a room. He loved playing video games, watching movies and singing. Since family and friends were the most important to Javier, he made every effort to attend special events for anyone. Javier was the type of person that everyone could depend on and was willing to help anyone.

Survivors are his wife, Jabinalyn; four sons Carter, Jude, Abel and baby Leo who is on his way; parents, Javier and Renne Torres; second parents, Sebastian and Rosa Torres, as well as Clifton and Maria Betts; aunts and uncles, Omar and Sandra Mejia and Jose and Diana Torres; brother, Joaquin and his wife Arely Torres, Jonah, Jacob and Romeo; and nephews, cousins and many other loved ones.

We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and he will be forever missed.

There was a private family service held Sept. 16, 2021, in the Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark.

Burial was in the Pinnacle Memorial Gardens in Rogers, Ark.