Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Kathy Lauver | September 22, 2021 at 2:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad w/ cheese, lettuce/tomato, seasoned corn, salsa, fresh fruit or frozen juice cup, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, rolls, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk

Thursday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, oven baked fries, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

