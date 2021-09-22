Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad w/ cheese, lettuce/tomato, seasoned corn, salsa, fresh fruit or frozen juice cup, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, rolls, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, oven baked fries, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75