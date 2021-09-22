Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Sept. 9

8:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Seth Prince, 22, Rogers, in connection for possesion of a controlled substance Sch. IV; driving on a suspended driver's licens; no taglight; and no insurance.

Monday, Sept. 13

1:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited David Atchison, 48, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Michele Baker, 42, Pea Ridge, for no insurance.

3:46 p.m. A resident of South Curtis Avenue reported theft of his debit card.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

8:16 p.m. Police received a report of a male walking along Lee Town Drive Trey Franklin Robertson, 38, Bentonville, in connection with public intoxication.