Lady 'Hawk runners take 2nd in Panther Classic

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Coach Heather Wade's runnin' Blackhawks battled with cross county rival Gravette in a tight duel for the girls' team championship in the Panther Classic Cross Country meet in Siloam Springs.

With the five usual scorers in for both teams, it was found that the two teams had deadlocked for the title with 40 points apiece. The officials then went with the tie-breaker, giving the title to the team whose sixth runner came in first and with that advantage in hand, the Lions were declared the champions.

Gravette took a slight lead over Pea Ridge after two runners, leading by a point, but the third runners left the teams tied at 13 each. Gravette's fourth runner bested Pea Ridge's fourth by a point for a temporary lead, but the Hawks' fifth runner bested her counterpart by a point to now the score at 40-all, necessitating the tie breaker.

Farmington took third with 65 points, with West Fork placing fourth with 76.

The Lady Hawks had three runners crack the top 10, led by Liz Vazquez who took third (21:50), then RyLee Raines, fourth (22:00), and Kamree Dye, ninth (23:57). Ava Pippin took 17th (24:43), Allie King was 21st (25:02) and Ryleigh Gilbreath finished 37th (28:44).

The boys finished fifth behind team champion Rogers Providence. Scores were: Providence 85, West Fork 90, Farmington 101, Ozark 126, Pea Ridge 138, Founders Classic 142, Green Forest 154, Prairie Grove 195, Haas Hall 271, Huntsville 284, Elkins 322, Thaden 344 and Gentry 379.

Sophomore Troy Ferguson was the top runner for the boys, taking 15th (19:33) with Tian Grant being the No. 2, finishing 27th (20:17); Jacob Stein, 28th (20:25); Sebasttien Mullikin, 30th (20:40); Garrett Jacobs, 64th (22:51); Grandon Grant, 65th (22:51); Noah Pruitt, 74th (23:07); Nikolas Galbraith, 75th, (23:11); Julian Erberle, 100th (24:49); Drake Satterwhite, 25:31; Isaac Scates, 107th (25:35); and Davis Tenney, 118th, (30:00).

Lady Blackhawk Kamree Dye

Blackhawk Garrett Jacobs

Blackhawk Jacob Stein

Lady Blackhawk Allie King

Lady Blackhawk RyLee Raines

Lady Blackhawk RyLee Raines

Blackhawk Tian Grant