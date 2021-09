Early Sunday, a 51-year-old Avoca man died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 62 in rural Carroll County, according to a state police report.

Wesley L. Matthews was riding a 2005 Victory Vegas east at 3:37 a.m. when the motorcycle ran off the south side of the highway and into a ravine, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.