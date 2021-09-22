Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Lauren Lael Abbott, 23, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Daniel Albarran-Perrea, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Robert C. Alford, 60, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Juan M. Araujo, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Steven D. Barnes, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jennifer Rae Bradbury, 28, expired tags, guilty
Brandon B. Brown, 38, domestic battery, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Denise Cobb, 47, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Gary Shannon Cook, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Richard D. Deshields, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Lisa A. Dingman, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Chandler Michael Drain, 25, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign , bond forfeit
Randell L. Dutton, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Amanda Lynette Gann, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Trevor Thomas Gray, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Charles Green, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond foreit
Marti Ann Heffernan, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Ashlee Marie Herrin, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Amanda Jean Holt, 28, speeding, bond forfeit
Madison Chyanne Holt, 20, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Crystal Brook Hutchek, 37, public intoxication, guilty
Connor R. Lammey, 19, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jon Logan, 34, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Stephen Lee Lyons, 37, criminal trespass, guilty
Tanner C. Graham Mann, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Samuel Anthony Many, 19, speeding, bond forfeit
Ricky Keith Marshall, 64, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Rebecca Lee McClellan, 39, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jessica E. McCullum, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Tanner Wayne Miller, 26, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cody Grant Mills, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ralph Mullins, 60, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Marisol Ortiz, 31, expired tags, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Ty C. Osburn, 28, fictitious vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
David Piedra Osorio, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete a drug and alcohol safety educational program, guilty
Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Danny E. Reyna, 27, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brianna J. Roberts, 21, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kelby Lynn Rundel, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Acie Charles Smith, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Stephen Johnny Taylor, 64, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, guilty
Bruce John Ward, 57, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Deke A. White, 43, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Christopher M. Whitted, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brian A. Willcut, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Braeden Don Williams, 22, speeding, bond forfeit
Isiah Drew Winn, 21, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Whitney Leigh Wootton, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Timothy F. Zimmerman, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit