Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Lauren Lael Abbott, 23, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Daniel Albarran-Perrea, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Robert C. Alford, 60, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Juan M. Araujo, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Steven D. Barnes, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jennifer Rae Bradbury, 28, expired tags, guilty

Brandon B. Brown, 38, domestic battery, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Denise Cobb, 47, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Gary Shannon Cook, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Richard D. Deshields, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lisa A. Dingman, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Chandler Michael Drain, 25, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign , bond forfeit

Randell L. Dutton, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Amanda Lynette Gann, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Trevor Thomas Gray, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Charles Green, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond foreit

Marti Ann Heffernan, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Ashlee Marie Herrin, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Amanda Jean Holt, 28, speeding, bond forfeit

Madison Chyanne Holt, 20, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Crystal Brook Hutchek, 37, public intoxication, guilty

Connor R. Lammey, 19, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jon Logan, 34, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Stephen Lee Lyons, 37, criminal trespass, guilty

Tanner C. Graham Mann, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Samuel Anthony Many, 19, speeding, bond forfeit

Ricky Keith Marshall, 64, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Rebecca Lee McClellan, 39, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jessica E. McCullum, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Tanner Wayne Miller, 26, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cody Grant Mills, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ralph Mullins, 60, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Marisol Ortiz, 31, expired tags, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Ty C. Osburn, 28, fictitious vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

David Piedra Osorio, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete a drug and alcohol safety educational program, guilty

Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Danny E. Reyna, 27, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brianna J. Roberts, 21, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kelby Lynn Rundel, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Acie Charles Smith, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Stephen Johnny Taylor, 64, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, guilty

Bruce John Ward, 57, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Deke A. White, 43, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Christopher M. Whitted, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brian A. Willcut, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Braeden Don Williams, 22, speeding, bond forfeit

Isiah Drew Winn, 21, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Whitney Leigh Wootton, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Timothy F. Zimmerman, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit