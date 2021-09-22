Cash pleads not guilty in Officer Apple's killing

BENTONVILLE -- Shawna Cash pleaded not guilty to charges of running over and killing a Pea Ridge police officer.

Cash, 22, entered the plea Wednesday at her arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren. She is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

A motion hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17.

Cash and Elijah Michael Andazola are accused of killing former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Andazola, 18, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Apple died June 26 at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged about 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash was driving the Jeep; Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents. Cash and Andazola are being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Apple and Officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26 to be on the lookout for an older, blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station about 12:09 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public affairs officer for the Pea Ridge Police Department.

The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, Lisenbee said. Cash, driving the Jeep, rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple, dragging him, then fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have filed aggravating factors in Cash's case which is necessary in death penalty cases.

The factors listed in Cash's case are the murder was committed to avoid arrest and to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental or political function. In addition, the murder was committed in "an especially cruel and depraved manner," according to court documents.

The aggravating factors weren't filed in Andazola's case.