Blackhawks begin conference play Friday

SILOAM SPRINGS -- In the last non-conference game this year for the Blackhawks, the Siloam Springs Panthers (1-2) rolled up 591 yards of offense despite missing 16 players due to covid-19 quarantine or injury.
"It was a tough week. We had a lot of kids out," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "A lot of kids had to step up and play different positions. We had kids everywhere. It was almost like the first week of practice for us in some cases. For us to be able to go out there tonight, take control of the game and do what we did, I was really proud of our kids."
The Blackhawks (0-3) put together its most impressive drive right before halftime as quarterback Gavin Dixon hit four of five passes for 90 yards and found Trevor Blair for a touchdown and 2-point conversion to get within 33-14 with 24.6 seconds left before halftime.
"That's been the story of our season so far," said Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook. "It's whenever we want to execute we do, but we have to make that decision every time."
Dixon completed 16 of 29 passes for 187 yards with Blair catching five passes for 76 yards and Will Anderson six passes for 42 yards.
Pea Ridge is scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play Friday, Sept. 24, at home against Alma.
"We continue to take steps forward," Cook said. "The first half of tonight I thought we took steps forward. We gave up some big plays, but the second half they really took it to us, and that's something we've got to come together as a team and decide what we're going to be about.
"For us, this (nonconference) season is behind us. These three games, nonconference, that's preseason it's done. Now the real stuff starts. Alma's coming to town on Friday. We've got to focus up, and as far as I'm concerned we're 0-0 in conference with a great opportunity in front of us."
Siloam Springs 53, Pea Ridge 14
Pea Ridge^0^14^0^0^—^14
Siloam Springs^19^20^14^0^—^53
First Quarter
Siloam Springs — Talley 66 run (kick blocked), 10:03.
Siloam Springs — Talley 55 run (run failed), 5:55.
Siloam Springs — Derwin 73 run (Mancia kick), 1:09.
Second Quarter
Pea Ridge — Mann 25 fumble return (run failed), 10:25.
Siloam Springs — Talley 28 run (Talley run), 7:34.
Siloam Springs — Driscoll 25 pass from Talley (run failed), 1:56.
Pea Ridge — Blair 5 pass from Dixon (Blair pass from Dixon), 0:24.6.
Siloam Springs — Talley 5 run (run failed), 0:03.8.
Third Quarter
Siloam Springs — Talley 38 run (Mancia kick), 11:09.
Siloam Springs — Driscoll 36 pass from Talley (Mancia kick), 10:20.
^Pea Ridge^Siloam Springs
First Downs^10^15
Rushes-Yards^15-(-8)^35-410
Passing Yards^187^181
Comp-Att-Int^16-29-0^8-11-0
Punts^5-31.4^1-36
Fumbles-Lost^1-1^2-1
Penalties-Yards^7-74^9-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Pea Ridge, Adams 8-2, Morales 3-3, Foster 2-(minus 2), Dixon 1-(minus 7), Thompson 1-(minus 4). Siloam Springs, Talley 11-246, Derwin 10-128, Tugwell 10-30, Church 4-6.
Passing — Pea Ridge, Dixon 16-29-0-187. Siloam Springs, Talley 8-11-0-181.
Receiving — Pea Ridge, Blair 5-76, W. Anderson 6-42, Lyons 1-42, James 1-21, Phillips 1-12, E. Anderson 1-0, Foster 1-(minus 6). Siloam Springs, Lashley 4-93, Driscoll 2-61, Church 1-15, Graves 1-12.
Missed Field Goals — None.