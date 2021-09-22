Blackhawks begin conference play Friday

SILOAM SPRINGS -- In the last non-conference game this year for the Blackhawks, the Siloam Springs Panthers (1-2) rolled up 591 yards of offense despite missing 16 players due to covid-19 quarantine or injury.

"It was a tough week. We had a lot of kids out," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "A lot of kids had to step up and play different positions. We had kids everywhere. It was almost like the first week of practice for us in some cases. For us to be able to go out there tonight, take control of the game and do what we did, I was really proud of our kids."

The Blackhawks (0-3) put together its most impressive drive right before halftime as quarterback Gavin Dixon hit four of five passes for 90 yards and found Trevor Blair for a touchdown and 2-point conversion to get within 33-14 with 24.6 seconds left before halftime.

"That's been the story of our season so far," said Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook. "It's whenever we want to execute we do, but we have to make that decision every time."

Dixon completed 16 of 29 passes for 187 yards with Blair catching five passes for 76 yards and Will Anderson six passes for 42 yards.

Pea Ridge is scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play Friday, Sept. 24, at home against Alma.

"We continue to take steps forward," Cook said. "The first half of tonight I thought we took steps forward. We gave up some big plays, but the second half they really took it to us, and that's something we've got to come together as a team and decide what we're going to be about.

"For us, this (nonconference) season is behind us. These three games, nonconference, that's preseason it's done. Now the real stuff starts. Alma's coming to town on Friday. We've got to focus up, and as far as I'm concerned we're 0-0 in conference with a great opportunity in front of us."

Brooke Ross/Special to The Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge's Austin James blocks a Siloam Springs extra point try during the first quarter of last Friday's game at Panther Stadium in Siloam Springs.

Brooke Ross/Special to The Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge's Cade Mann (No. 6) returns a fumble for a touchdown in Pea Ridge's game at Siloam Springs last Friday.

Brooke Ross/Special to The Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge quarterback Gavin Dixon looks to throw a pass Friday at Siloam Springs.