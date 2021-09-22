Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Jail

September 22, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

8:41 p.m. Cody Gene Washam, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

1:01 p.m. Tony Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

3:06 p.m. Richard Dewayne DeShields, 60, Higden, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court; revocation of probation

10:16 p.m. Trey Robertson, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11:53 a.m. Jason N. Jones, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear and revocation of probation

4:10 p.m. Yuritzy Guerrero, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

11:48 p.m. Maria Tapia, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act

Thursday, Sept. 16

4:10 p.m. Aaron Matthew Ritz, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, harassment

10:36 p.m. Jesse Wyatt Pettry, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, domestic battery and second degree assault family or household member

Friday, Sept. 17

8:38 p.m. Joshua Nelson, 35, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; public intoxication

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Two Arkansas Department of Transportation employees injured in hit-and-run incident
Ammonia leak forces evacuations in Calhoun County
by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Department of health report shows 11 active COVID cases at Camden Fairview School District
by Bradly Gill
Camden Fairview Homecoming Court 2021
For state, covid hospitalizations, cases keep tailing off
by Andy Davis, Cynthia Howell
ADVERTISEMENT