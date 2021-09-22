Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 13

8:41 p.m. Cody Gene Washam, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

1:01 p.m. Tony Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

3:06 p.m. Richard Dewayne DeShields, 60, Higden, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court; revocation of probation

10:16 p.m. Trey Robertson, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11:53 a.m. Jason N. Jones, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear and revocation of probation

4:10 p.m. Yuritzy Guerrero, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

11:48 p.m. Maria Tapia, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act

Thursday, Sept. 16

4:10 p.m. Aaron Matthew Ritz, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, harassment

10:36 p.m. Jesse Wyatt Pettry, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, domestic battery and second degree assault family or household member

Friday, Sept. 17

8:38 p.m. Joshua Nelson, 35, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; public intoxication