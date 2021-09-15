Self-care awareness promoted

Did you know that September is National Self-Care Awareness Month?

Carla Jones, EdS. LPC, LMFT, Director of Mental Health at TCIY Counseling will be teaching a class on how to identify and cope with stress in your everyday life.

The class is FREE and open to the public at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Pea Ridge Community Library.

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is the media director of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.