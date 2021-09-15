Sales tax election held Tuesday

A special election for residents of Pea Ridge and Garfield was held Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In Pea Ridge, voters were asked to approve a $5.8 million bond issue for street work and a 1-cent sales tax to fund the bond and provide additional revenue for the Streets, Fire, Police and Parks departments.

In Garfield, voters were asked to continue a 1/2-cent city sales tax to fund the Water Department.

Pea Ridge has 4,018 registered voters, and Garfield has 391, said Dana Caler, Benton County Clerk Office's elections administrator/voter supervisor.

The bond is for paving and upgrades of several roads as well as adding sidewalks.

In Garfield, voters approved a half-cent sales tax to help fund its water system in March 2020. The tax is scheduled to end in March 2022. The city asked voters to make the tax permanent.

The tax has brought in $76,600, according to city officials.

Revenue from the tax would be used solely for the Water Department. The department has one full-time and one part-time employee.

See the online edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES for the results of the election and see next week's edition for more information on the elections.