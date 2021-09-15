Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 16, 1971

The Pea Ridge City Council voted to formally close a 40-feet right of way in the Hillcrest Addition, to issue a summons to a family who has not paid the $50 fee charged property owners who are not paid members of the fire association but who summon the fire department, approved paying city bills and to give all full-time employees who have at least two years on the job a two weeks paid vacation.

Pea Ridge school students will be given a one-day holiday on Friday, Sept. 24, to attend the Benton County Fair at Bentonville. Students from the fourth grade up will report to school as usual and be taken by bus to the fair.

For a business to remain in continuous operation for 25 years is noteworthy, particularly in view of the fact that more than 90% of all new businesses flounder within their first year or so of operation. For a business to remain continuous and progress and jointly owned and operated by two brothers for 25 years is rare indeed. That is the story of the Lasater Brothers Phillips 66 Station in Pea Ridge. The brothers, Joe and Jack Lasater, were recently honored in a special celebration for that by Phillips 66 Company officials.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1981

Pea Ridge City Council, recognizing the delays which have plagues the construction of the city's new sewer project, passed two ordinances delaying the scheduled increase in the water and sewer rates charged to local users.

Earl Rabey of Rogers received minor injuries in an accident on Ark. Hwy. 94 south of Pea Ridge. Raby was riding his motorcycle north on Hwy. 94 when he failed to make the curve going up Sugar Creek Hill near the John Easley residence.

Jennifer Cram, Miss Pea Ridge and daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Stanton Cram, won first runner-up in the Miss Benton County Fair Queen contest Tuesday. Jennifer Lockhart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Lockhart and Pea Ridge's Miss Tony Tot, was named Miss Tiny Tot for Benton County Fair.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 12, 1991

The Arkansas Highway Department is expected to complete its work to improve safety on a curve on Arkansas Highway 94 at the southern limits of Pea Ridge by the end of next week, said the department's area foreman, Junior Carter.

The city of Garfield decided Monday night to see bids for the replacement of a deteriorating water line along Jones Road, according to Mayor Wanda Mahurin.

The chairman of the governing board of the newly formed Pea Ridge Christian Youth Center said this week that she is "extremely pleased" with the response from the community.

Daryle Greene came home for a while last weekend to visit family and tell the Men's Prayer Breakfast gathering of his trip to Pakistan last year. The trip was no vacation. He went as part of the International Executives Service program which strives to help businesses in developing countries.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001

The four candidates for School Board positions in Pea Ridge gave answers to a questionnaire. Lonnie Barnett and John Sainsbury are candidates for Position 3. Paul Kwarcinski and Mike Villines are candidates for Position 1.

The Pea Ridge School Board approved a $6.3 million budget for the 2001-2002 school year. The budget represents a $487,000 increase over last year with a $189,000 increase in teachers' salary fund. School Board president was Randy Easterling.

The city of Pea Ridge is one step closer to repairing the leak in its wastewater treatment plant lagoon. At a special meeting Thursday, the City Council accepted a bid of $60,800 from Mid-America Environmental Contractors to clean the sludge from the city's collection ponds.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011

Quiet. Sober. Respectful. High school students who were 6- to 8-years-old a decade ago knelt Monday to place flags in honor of those who lost their lives when the Twin Towers fell Sept. 11, 2001. The nearly 500 high school students, a few middle school students, faculty members and staff filed out of Pea Ridge High School Monday morning carrying small flags.. and knelt to place the flags in the ground.

Working together, school and city personnel discussed various measures to improve response to emergency situations at the regular School Board meeting Monday night. Mayor Jackie Crabtree invited the school district to use the Benton County Alert System at no charge to the school.

NEOSHO, MO. -- Danny Thomas pleaded not guilty Monday in arraignment in Newton County Division of Circuit Court. He is charged with first degree murder for the July 26 shooting death of Darrell Bone.