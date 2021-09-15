Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Sept. 15, 2021

Pauline S. Bolen

Pauline S. Bolen, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 8, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born July 22, 1933, in Summers, Ark., to Finnis Edward Seratte and Margaret Temple Galbraith Seratte.

She was a secretary for the Credit Union. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, listen to old gospel hymns and bluegrass, she enjoyed traveling and had been to Paris and Hawaii. She loved life, and reunions with her family and gatherings with her friends. She was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Russell Ralph Abraham; second husband, Donald N. Bolen; an infant daughter, Rene Abraham; and siblings, Ed Seratte, Frank Seratte and Floy Adkerson.

Survivors are a son, Russ Abraham (Lisa) of Pea Ridge; six sisters, Velma Reece of Springdale, Ark., Melba Hornecker of Westville, Okla., Sharon Faulkner of Lawrence, Kan., Glenda Cowell (Jack) of Wellington, Kan., Peggy Wood (Jack) of Benton, Ark., and Patricia Scharff of Benton, Ark.; and three grandchildren Culea Abraham, Dalton Abraham and Rheyenne Abraham.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Sisco Chapel for family and friends.

Graveside service was 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, Kan.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Brian Russell Cogdill

Brian Russell Cogdill, 33, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Aug. 31, 1988, in Altus, Okla.

He moved to this area in 1996 to make his home and was a crane operator for Wil-Shar in Rogers for nine years. He married Ashley Michelle Rounds Sept. 18, 2010. He loved dirt track racing and go-kart racing with his son Brysen. He was very hard working and the "go to" man that everyone loved. He was the best father, son, husband and nephew and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Pea Ridge Fire Department from 2006-2016.

He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Phyllis Codgill, and mother-in-law, Deanna Rounds.

Survivors are his wife, Ashley of the home; his son, Brysen Cogdill of the home; his mother, Tina Marie Cogdill of Bentonville; his father-in-law, Mike Rounds of Rogers; and many extended family and friends.

There was no public visitation.

A private, family-only funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A public graveside was held after the service in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.