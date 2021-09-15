Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Orange chicken w/ fried rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, salsa, fresh fruit or craisins, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Super donut, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, fresh fruit or strawberry cup, milk
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese ravioli, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75