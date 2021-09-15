Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. Pea Ridge Police were contacted by an Arkansas Probation/Parole officer that a probationer who should be a registered sex offender, but is not currently registered, is moving to a residence on Frost Street. It was advised he had moved to Arkansas from Missouri in 2019. Initial contact with Brian O'Hagan, 59, Pea Ridge, resulted in O'Hagan refusing to register. Police obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. On Sept. 10, Pea Ridge Police and a probation officer arrested O'Hagan in connection with failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Saturday, Sept. 4

8:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Dillon Cory Williams, 27, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving with headlight out

11:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Andrew Scott Hinsley, 19, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to dim

Monday, Sept. 6

4:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Fox Spur and West Harris Road in reference to a man drinking while driving a golf cart around the street. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the golf cart tipped over in the intersection and the driver had fled. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jordan Hackney, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with Driving While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

9:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Pea Ridge Junior High School in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Travis Justin Jones, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

1:37 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested John Chris Williams, 47, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; no insurance; and warrants from Gravette and Elm Springs.

Thursday, Sept. 9

1:21 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deana Ann Mac, 41, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Rogers.