Long agenda set for City Council

A long agenda is on tap for Pea Ridge City Council members Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Two ordinances to annex property, six ordinances for rezoning property as well as appointing two new Park Commission members are on the agenda.

The properties being presented for annexation are Martha Hall property and Stephanie Estates, both on East Arkansas Highway 72.

Properties to be rezoned were approved by the Planning Commission at the Sept. 7 meeting and referred to the City Council. They are:

• Rezone 15689 Easterling Rd., from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential), G. Mathes;

• Rezone 772 W. Pickens Rd., from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential), J. Dixon;

• Rezone property on Patton Street from A-1 to R-2 multi-family, J. Ingalls;

• Rezone property on Weston Street from R2 multi-family to R-3 multi-family, J. Ingalls;

• Rezone property on Lee Town Road from A-1 to R-2 multi-family, K. Miller; and

• Rezone property on Lee Town Road from A-1 to R-3 multi-family, K. Miller.

Other items include a resolution adopting the ad valorem taxes for 2022 (an annual procedure), setting a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the budgets, a resolution for emergency medical services, accepting a bid for the Peck Road bridge project, an ordinance for the water and sewer revenue refund bond, approve the legislative join audit, consider purchase of a truck for the Water Department and three permanent easement and rights of way grants for the Water Department.

The meeting is open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the court room of City Hall.