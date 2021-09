Joey Wiltgen was the honorary football captain Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.

Wiltgen, a 2003 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, wore No. 30 jersey. He was a two-time All State running back and linebacker. Wiltgen helped lead his teams to state playoff berths in 2000 and 2002. He was also selected to play in the 2003 High School Football All Star Classic.