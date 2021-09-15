Benton County marriages

Benton County

Sept. 2

Rylan Jamelle Robinson, 32, and Aimee Dianne Adams, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 3

Steve Arnold Ahart, 69, and Teresa Lynn Wooldridge, 63, both of Pea Ridge

Alexis Figueroa-Guadarrama, 24, and Hayley Herrera, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Logan Montana Pattermann, 25, and Tori Joann Vetor, 23, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 7

Johnnie Leroy Catron, 56, and Keri Elizabeth Cotton, 49, both of Seligman, Mo.

Mark William Jonasson, 29, Lowell, and Iris Breanna Brewer, 30, Pea Ridge

Sept. 8

John David Atkins, 42, and Erinn Marie McNulty, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Gregory Norman Betzold, 26, and Alexis Beth Centrone, 26, both of Pea Ridge